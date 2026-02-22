Joe Willock News: Two shots, no goal
Willock recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.
Willock would start Saturday as the club continues to gain back options in the midfield from injury, a sixth start in their past seven games, his only league starts of the season. He would record two shots in the loss but was unable to find the back of the net, still without a goal contribution in league play.
