Joe Willock headshot

Joe Willock News: Two shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Willock recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Willock would start Saturday as the club continues to gain back options in the midfield from injury, a sixth start in their past seven games, his only league starts of the season. He would record two shots in the loss but was unable to find the back of the net, still without a goal contribution in league play.

Joe Willock
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Willock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Willock See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
79 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
215 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
216 days ago
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Preview: Prediction, Odds, & Lineups
SOC
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Preview: Prediction, Odds, & Lineups
Author Image
Luke Atzert
288 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
293 days ago