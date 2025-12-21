Worrall anchored a Burnley backline that absorbed sustained pressure, helping limit Bournemouth to one shot on target despite greater possession and 16 attempts. The resistance finally cracked just after the hour mark, when Antoine Semenyo's curling finish punished a rare breakdown, but Burnley's structure largely held firm for the rest of the afternoon. Worrall replaced the injured Maxime Esteve (knock) in central defense and contributed solidly with eight clearances for his first Premier League start this campaign.