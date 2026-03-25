Joel Asoro News: Loaned to Sweden

Asoro has been loaned to Djurgardens IF from Metz, according to his parent club.

Asoro will depart on loan around halfway through the second half of the season, off to Sweden for more playing time. He has only appeared in eight games (two starts) all season for Metz, yet to earn a goal contribution despite being a forward. This puts in question what his role will be heading into the next campaign, potentially playing his final minutes with Metz.