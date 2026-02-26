Joel Chima Fujita Injury: Option for Saturday

Fujita (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "It looks like everyone will be available. Joel is looking good."

Fujita is back in the squad for Saturday's outing and is an option, a massive return for the club after a goal last time out. He should remain in a starting role moving forward now that he is fit, notching one goal and three assists in 22 appearances (21 starts) this campaign.