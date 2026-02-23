Joel Chima Fujita Injury: Scores first Bundesliga goal

Fujita was subbed off due to a late knock in the 87th minute of Sunday's 2-1 victory against Werder Bremen. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

Fujita delivered the moment of the match in the 70th minute, burying a high-quality finish to restore St. Pauli's second-half lead and notch his first Bundesliga goal in style. The strike came right after Bremen had pulled level and ultimately stood as the difference in a massive relegation six-pointer. Beyond the goal, he put in a tireless shift in midfield as St. Pauli dug in down the stretch, though his night ended on a sour note after he was forced off late with a knock that still needs further evaluation.