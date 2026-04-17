Joel Chima Fujita News: Eligible again

Fujita is back in contention after serving a one-match Bundesliga ban Friday versus Koln.

Fujita is a regular starter in midfield, so he should bounce back to the main lineup in place of Andreas Hountondji going forward. While he has recorded only one goal over 28 league appearances, Fujita should be able to rack up a variety of stats when given meaningful playing time, having produced six shots, six chances created and 11 tackles across his last seven starts.