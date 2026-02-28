Joel Chima Fujita News: In starting squad
Fujita (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Fujita is in the starting squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after returning to full fitness, marking a massive boost for the club following his goal last time out. He resumes his role in the starting XI and continues as a key attacking presence. The midfielder now sits on one goal and three assists in 22 appearances (21 starts) this campaign.
