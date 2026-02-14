Joel Chima Fujita headshot

Joel Chima Fujita News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Fujita (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Fujita is named on the bench for Saturday's match against Leverkusen after missing the previous clash with Stuttgart. The midfielder had started the 20 matches prior to his absence but is eased back into action as a substitute option. Even so his availability strengthens the team's depth in midfield.

Joel Chima Fujita
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now