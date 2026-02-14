Joel Chima Fujita News: Returns to bench
Fujita (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.
Fujita is named on the bench for Saturday's match against Leverkusen after missing the previous clash with Stuttgart. The midfielder had started the 20 matches prior to his absence but is eased back into action as a substitute option. Even so his availability strengthens the team's depth in midfield.
