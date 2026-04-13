Joel Chima Fujita headshot

Joel Chima Fujita News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Fujita will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Fujita picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Friday's clash against Koln. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the park for St.Pauli this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Andreas Hountondji likely seeing a starting role for that clash and take his spot numerically in the lineup.

Joel Chima Fujita
FC St. Pauli
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