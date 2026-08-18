Joel Mvuka News: Returns to Bodo/Glimt on permanent deal

Mvuka has rejoined Bodo/Glimt from Lorient on a contract through the 2030 season, the club announced.

Mvuka originally joined Bodo/Glimt from Asane in August 2021, making 84 appearances with eight goals and 15 assists before his move to Lorient in 2023, where he made 55 appearances with three goals and three assists across spells in both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. He spent the past six months on loan at Celtic and also had a brief stint at Young Boys before this return to Norway. Mvuka is expected to add depth and experience on the wing as Bodo/Glimt begin a Champions League playoff tie against NEC Nijmegen just a day after his signing was announced. His familiarity with the club and improved experience level give him a chance to build on his previous production in yellow.