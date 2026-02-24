Joel Ordonez News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Ordonez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Ordonez scored his first goal in the Champions League this season Tuesday, a header in the 36th minute which tied it up at 4-4 on aggregate. Unfortunately for him that goal was not nearly enough to pull off the upset, and he and his side were eliminated from the Champions League. He started all 10 of Brugge's UCL matches this season and made 59 clearances despite not keeping a single clean sheet.