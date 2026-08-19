Joel Piroe News: Joins West Ham on loan

Piroe has joined West Ham on a season long loan from Leeds, with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer of 2027, the club announced.

Piroe has been a prolific scorer in the Championship, netting 73 goals across four seasons between Swansea and Leeds, and finished as the division's top scorer with 19 goals as Leeds won the title in 2024-25. Born in the Netherlands and an international for Suriname, he came through PSV's academy before joining Swansea in 2021, where he scored 44 goals in two seasons, and then moving to Leeds in 2023, adding 33 more goals over two seasons to help the club return to the Premier League. Piroe is expected to give West Ham another attacking option as he looks to make an impact at the top level for the first time. His track record of goal scoring across multiple Championship seasons gives him a strong platform heading into this new challenge.