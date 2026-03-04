Joel Piroe News: Sub appearance Tuesday
Piroe generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Sunderland.
Piroe came off the bench in the 84th minute of Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, attempting two shots and adding one key pass. The forward continues to operate in a reserve role this season, having started the last nine matches on the bench without recording a goal contribution during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Piroe See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 1589 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes167 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes175 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3190 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Piroe See More