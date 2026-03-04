Joel Piroe headshot

Joel Piroe News: Sub appearance Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Piroe generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Sunderland.

Piroe came off the bench in the 84th minute of Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, attempting two shots and adding one key pass. The forward continues to operate in a reserve role this season, having started the last nine matches on the bench without recording a goal contribution during that span.

Joel Piroe
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Piroe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Piroe See More
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
89 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Rotowire Staff
167 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
175 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
190 days ago