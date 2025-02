Pohjanpalo has been sold to Palermo, Venezia announced.

Pohjanpalo had been expected to leave for a while as Palermo lodged a big offer to him and the team given his age. He thrived in Serie B but was only okay in the top division, scoring six times in 20 matches. Venezia will turn to John Yeboah, Christian Gytkjaer and newcomers Daniel Fila and Mirko Maric.