Joel Roca News: Earns assist, red card in win
Roca was shown a red card after assisting once as a substitute during Monday's 2-1 win over Barcelona.
Roca contributed to a massive comeback victory by delivering a short pass that led to Fran Beltran's 86th-minute goal, but he was sent off with a straight red card in stoppage time. This means the young winger will be suspended for the next visit to Alaves, so he could appear again in a week 26 meeting with Celta Vigo. He's usually limited to a backup role though, and that should be the case even when he's back from the ban, with Bryan Gil favored on the left flank.
