Joel Roca News: Scores off bench Saturday

Roca scored one goal on four shot attempts and drew two fouls in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Levante.

Roca played 36 minutes on Saturday, his most in a game since December and he rewarded his manager with the only Girona goal of the day. It has been tough for the mid-fielder to find regular playing time for Girona, starting nine of his 22 appearances so far. He should be a late sub in Saturday's tilt versus Athletic.