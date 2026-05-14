Joel Roca News: Wasteful in front of goal

Roca generated eight shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Only one of Roca's eight shots was on frame, and he didn't manage a single accurate cross in a disastrous showing offensively. It won't get any easier for the midfielder against Atletico Madrid, a strong defensive side which has only conceded 39 goals in 36 domestic games.