Joel Roca headshot

Joel Roca News: Wasteful in front of goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Roca generated eight shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Only one of Roca's eight shots was on frame, and he didn't manage a single accurate cross in a disastrous showing offensively. It won't get any easier for the midfielder against Atletico Madrid, a strong defensive side which has only conceded 39 goals in 36 domestic games.

Joel Roca
Girona
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