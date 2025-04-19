Joel Schingtienne Injury: Selected for Empoli bout

Schingtienne (undisclosed) made Venezia's squad list to face Empoli on Sunday.

Schingtienne is fit after being sidelined for two matches and should be eased into action, as the coach stated that he didn't have a clean week of training. He was a starter before getting hurt, and Alessandro Marcandalli replaced him. He has registered 12 tackles (five won), six interceptions, nine clearances and four blocks in his last five displays, with one clean sheet.