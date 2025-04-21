Joel Schingtienne News: Subs in versus Empoli

Schingtienne registered one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in 28 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Empoli.

Schingtienne was deployed in the second half in his return from a muscular injury. He could quickly resume being a regular over Alessandro Marcandalli, who hasn't been superb in relief. Marin Sverko and Ridgeciano Haps are also in the mix at the position. He has registered eight tackles (five won), four interceptions, 10 clearances and two blocks in his last five showings, contributing to one clean sheet.