Joel Schmied Injury: New setback, return unclear

Schmied is suffering from Achilles irritation and is out for the time being, according to Sonja Gauer of Geissblog.

Schmied has been out for close to a month now with a muscle injury, but has now suffered a new setback in rehab, as the defender is suffering from Achilles issues. This continues a rough trend for the defender, who cannot remain fit, having only played in two games since Nov. 22. A return for the defender is now up in the air as they assess the problems, potentially an option after the break or potentially missing the rest of the season, preparing for next season as they try to not risk further injury.