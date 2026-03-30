Joel Schmied Injury: Semi-integrated into training
Schmied (Achilles) is semi-integrated into team training, according to his club.
Schmied suffered a setback ahead of the break, but it appears not to be too major, as the defender is already back, partially training with teammates. This is huge news as a return should follow soon, although you can expect him to miss another few weeks as he attempts to join team training, warranting a return once he is with the rest of his teammates.
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