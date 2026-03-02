Joel Schmied Injury: Still not available

Schmied (thigh) is still in rehabiliation and not an option for the time being, according to the club.

Schmied has been dealing with a thigh injury and remains in the rehab phase after sitting out the last match. The defender had just returned from a two-month layoff but appears to have suffered a setback that could keep him sidelined even longer. This is a tough break for the goats, as he is a locked-in starter when healthy, and his absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Rav van den Berg in line to take on a bigger role along the back line until Schmied is back up to full speed.