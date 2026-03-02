Joel Schmied headshot

Joel Schmied Injury: Still not available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Schmied (thigh) is still in rehabiliation and not an option for the time being, according to the club.

Schmied has been dealing with a thigh injury and remains in the rehab phase after sitting out the last match. The defender had just returned from a two-month layoff but appears to have suffered a setback that could keep him sidelined even longer. This is a tough break for the goats, as he is a locked-in starter when healthy, and his absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Rav van den Berg in line to take on a bigger role along the back line until Schmied is back up to full speed.

Joel Schmied
1. FC Köln
