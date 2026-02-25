Joel Schmied headshot

Joel Schmied Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Schmied is dealing with a muscle injury and is ruled out for Friday's clash against Augsburg, coach Lukas Kwasniok said in the press conference. "Schmied, Castro-Montes, Thielmann and Sebulonsen will definitely be unavailable."

Schmied is dealing with a muscle injury and is ruled out for Friday's clash against Augsburg. The defender had started the last two matches after returning from a lengthy thigh injury but has suffered another setback, and the club could take a cautious approach with his recovery. Rav van den Berg will keep a greater role in the back line until he returns to full fitness.

