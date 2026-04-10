Joel Schmied News: Option again

Schmied (achilles) is an option for play again, according to manager Rene Wagner. "Joel is back as a squad option."

Schmied is back in the fold this week after a decent absence, missing the club's past five games due to an Achilles injury. This does signify the return of a regular starter after a brutal run, only having played twice since Nov. 22. He will look to assume his starting role now that he is fit, earning two clean sheets in 13 appearances (11 starts) this season.