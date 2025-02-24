Fantasy Soccer
Joel Veltman headshot

Joel Veltman Injury: Late call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Veltman (undisclosed) missed Saturday's match against Southampton due to injury and will likely be a late call for Tuesday's clash with Bournemouth, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "I'm still concerned about Joel and concerned about Danny and therefore we have to wait how the training will go today and then we can make a decision, but these two are still doubtful. But in the end we have an important match again on Sunday, so we won't take any risk and that's what we're looking at today."

Veltman will be a late call for Tuesday's clash and will be assessed after Monday's training session. If he is unavailable, Jack Hinshelwood will likely replace him again.

Joel Veltman
Brighton & Hove Albion
