Joel Veltman Injury: Misses out with injury

Veltman (undisclosed) missed out Saturday due to injury and is on a day-by-day regimen, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Sam Morton of Sussex Express. "I didn't talk to them today, they received treatment, so hopefully they will be an option for Tuesday [against Bournemouth]. But I'm not sure if everyone can be an option, so we have to be honest, we have to go day by day."

