Veltman has been dealing with a calf injury and will likely miss a fourth game in a row since the game against Leeds United on Saturday is coming too soon for the right-back, except a late minute surprise. That said, coach Fabian Hurzeler look optimistic, suggesting Veltman could be in a good position to return in next Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace if everything goes as planned. The defender has been a regular starter for the Seagulls when available and should claim back that role when fully back fit.