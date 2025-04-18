Joel Veltman Injury: Still recovering

Veltman (foot) is working on his recovery, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "A few players [Igor, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman] will be stepping up their rehab next week, so the message is positive,"

Veltman should be able to ramp up his recovery in the coming weeks and has a chance to return before the end of the season. It's a good sign that the defender's season isn't over, though even if he's deemed fit in the coming weeks he may not be ready for a large role.