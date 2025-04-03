Joel Ward News: Makes bench in return

Ward (calf) remained an unused substitute for his return to the matchday squad in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Ward was named to the bench for the first time this season after recovering from a long-term calf injury. He did not feature in the game, but his inclusion on the bench is positive news for the team. Ward has been with the club for a long time and has been a regular starter, so his return will provide a valuable boost to the defense for the remainder of the season.