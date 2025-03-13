Joel Ward News: Playing in friendly
Ward is starting the second half of Thursday's friendly against HamKam.
Ward has returned to the playing field in a friendly, with the defender featuring and starting in the second half of the match. This is great news for the defender who has yet to appear this season. He will look to remain healthy after an injury filled campaign, although he may not be in for too much time moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now