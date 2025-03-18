Joel Waterman Injury: Called up with Canada

Waterman has been called up by Canada for the match against Mexico for the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

Waterman has been an undisputed starter for Montreal's defense this season helping his team secure one clean sheet in four games but will miss Saturday's match against Nashville due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Chicago on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Brandan Craig likely starting in central defense for that game.