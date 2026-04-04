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Joel Waterman Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Waterman was removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the team.

Waterman has apparently picked up a last-minute discomfort in warmups prior to the weekend's clash. Thus, his place will be taken by Jack Elliott, who is making his return from a short absence. The Canadian will be questionable for subsequent fixtures with the extent of his problem yet to be revealed.

Joel Waterman
Chicago Fire
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