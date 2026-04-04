Joel Waterman Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Waterman was removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the team.
Waterman has apparently picked up a last-minute discomfort in warmups prior to the weekend's clash. Thus, his place will be taken by Jack Elliott, who is making his return from a short absence. The Canadian will be questionable for subsequent fixtures with the extent of his problem yet to be revealed.
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