Joel Waterman News: 10 clearances in stalemate draw

Waterman posted a captain's performance Saturday as the backbone of Montreal's defense. He executed 10 clearances, a block, a tackle, won six of the seven duels he participated in and tried to make plays through 11 long balls (eight being accurate). His contributions were key to ensuring the men from Quebec left the game with a clean sheet and a point.