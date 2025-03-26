Fantasy Soccer
Joel Waterman headshot

Joel Waterman News: Back from Canada national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Waterman (international duty) is back with the team and is an option moving forward, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Waterman is back in Montreal after serving with Canada's national team, as he participated in training Wednesday. The defender started in all four games before his absence and should return to that spot immediately, coming off a clean sheet in his last outing.

Joel Waterman
CF Montreal
