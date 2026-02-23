Joel Waterman News: Defensive standout in defeat

Waterman registered six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Waterman led the Chicago defensive effort Saturday with six clearances and made two interceptions, though they were outlasted in a 2-1 defeat at Houston. After being traded from CF Montreal during the 2025 season, the central defender made nine appearances (nine starts) with Chicago. Waterman will need to continue to string together positive performances to hold his place in the Chicago starting XI when Jack Elliott (head injury) returns to fitness.