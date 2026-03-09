Joel Waterman headshot

Joel Waterman News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Waterman generated eight clearancesand two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Waterman kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday as he and the defense held Columbus to four shots on target. He made a season-high eight clearances and also intercepted two passes and blocked one shot on the defensive end. He added one chance created in his productive 90 minutes of action.

Joel Waterman
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
