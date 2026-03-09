Joel Waterman News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Waterman generated eight clearancesand two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Waterman kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday as he and the defense held Columbus to four shots on target. He made a season-high eight clearances and also intercepted two passes and blocked one shot on the defensive end. He added one chance created in his productive 90 minutes of action.