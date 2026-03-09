Joel Waterman News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Waterman generated eight clearancesand two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.
Waterman kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday as he and the defense held Columbus to four shots on target. He made a season-high eight clearances and also intercepted two passes and blocked one shot on the defensive end. He added one chance created in his productive 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Waterman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Waterman See More