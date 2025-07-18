Joel Waterman News: Logs assist in win
Waterman delivered an assist and made three tackles (two won), six clearances, one interception and one block during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Philadelphia.
Waterman had a nice defensive performance despite being on the losing side and still had a huge contribution on the offensive end as he assisted Prince-Osei Owusu for his team's lone goal with a perfect cross from the left just before halftime. This was the first assist of the year for the center-back, who needs to have more consistent numbers to be considered a reliable fantasy asset.
