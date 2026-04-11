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Joel Waterman News: On bench after injury recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:06pm

Waterman (undisclosed) is on the bench in Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Waterman was a late scratch in the previous match, but he returned to training during the week and regained enough health to make the squad versus Atlanta. The defender has started in two of his five outings in the current campaign, so he may remain in a rotation with Jack Elliott and Mbekezeli Mbokazi for the rest of the season.

Joel Waterman
Chicago Fire
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