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Joel Waterman News: Representing Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Waterman has been called up by Canada for the 2026 World Cup and is set for a rotational role with the team.

Waterman is back with Canada for another World Cup, although he will actually look to see time this tournament after he was unused in all three games in 2022. The defender is currently slated to be a backup for the team in 2026, but that is something that could change, as Moise Bombito (leg) is still not fully healed from a broken leg, and Derek Cornelius has not played all that much in the past season. However, with Waterman seeing more of a rotational spot with Chicago this campaign after a starting role last season, his role with Canada remains a huge question mark. If rotation is needed, he will likely be one of the first defensive options off the bench, potentially even earning more time if Bombito is not deemed fit for the opener. Either way, not much value should be considered in the center-back.

Joel Waterman
Chicago Fire
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