Joel Waterman News: Sees Red
Waterman was sent off in the 21st minute of Saturday's match against Toronto.
Waterman had his derby ended early Saturday, with the defender receiving a straight red in the 21st minute of the match. This will leave him suspended for their match against LAFC on May 24, set to return against Inter Miami on May 28. This will force a change, with Brandon Craig as a possible replacement while Waterman is out.
