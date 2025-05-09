Joelinton Injury: Back from treatment in Brazil

Joelinton (knee) is back from treatment in Brazil but remains a doubt to feature again this season, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "I saw Joe yesterday, he had come back from treatment in Brazil. I think he is feeling pretty good, whether we see him before the end of the season, we'll see."

