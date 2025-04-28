Joelinton Injury: Caution leads to sidelines

Joelinton (knee) missed out on last week's match due to a recurrence of a knee injury the club took cautiously, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Joe Buck of the Shields Gazette. "[He] trained yesterday but just felt his knee wasn't 100% right. And that's the knee that he had an injury with earlier in the season. He's done brilliantly to play through the number of games that he has without being 100% fit."

