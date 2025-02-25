Fantasy Soccer
Joelinton headshot

Joelinton Injury: Close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Joelinton (knee) is continuing his rehabilitation and is nearing a return, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Joe is really improving, doing really well, pushing again. He is close."

Joelinton received yet another positive update Tuesday, with the midfielder claiming to be nearing a return. This comes ahead of Wednesday's match, although that still may be too soon, possibly returning to face Brighton on Sunday. He will look to see the start immediately once fit, starting in all 24 of his appearances this season.

Joelinton
Newcastle United
