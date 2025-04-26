Joelinton Injury: Dealing with knee problems

Joelinton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash with Ipswich as he will see a specialist on Saturday for his injury, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Joelinton will miss Saturday's game as he is still dealing with the knee injury that ruled him out for four games earlier in the season. He will see a specialist on Saturday to get a better understanding of the issue and the recovery plan. Joe Willock is replacing him for that game in the midfield and could continue to start in the next fixtures if the Brazilian is not able to recover in time.