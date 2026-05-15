Joelinton Injury: Doubt to face West Ham

Joelinton (thigh) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against West Ham after picking up a slight thigh problem, according to coach Eddie Howe. "We have a doubt over Joelinton who has a slight thigh problem."

Joelinton's potential absence would be a real blow for Newcastle heading into one of the two final fixtures of the season, with the Brazilian midfielder having been one of their most important and energetic contributors throughout the campaign. The club will assess his condition over the coming sessions before making a final call on his involvement Sunday, with Jacob Ramsey expected to start on the left wing in his place if Joelinton cannot be cleared in time for the West Ham clash.