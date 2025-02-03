Joelinton Injury: Forced off with knee injury

Joelinton was forced off in the 64th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Fulham due to a knee injury, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Jonathan Gorrie of Geordie Boot Boys. "Joelinton was suffering from a knee injury. That was a shame but he was clearly struggling in that second half."

Joelinton is the newest worry added to the Magpies' injury list, with the midfielder unable to finish Saturday's match due to knee pain. This will be something to monitor over the next few days, as he is a regular starter and has yet to hear the results of any testing following the injury. That said, this will force a change if he misses more time, with Joe Willock or Sean Longstaff likely coming into the starting XI if he can't compete in Wednesday's Carabao Cup Semi-final.