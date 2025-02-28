Joelinton Injury: Has chance to return Sunday

Joelinton (knee) is progressing well in his recovery and will likely be a late call for Sunday's clash against Brighton in the FA Cup, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Sven and Joe have a chance. Today is a big day for them. Today we will see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not. Knowing both players, they will be keen to be involved."

Joelinton is close to returning and could be available Sunday depending on the final assessment. Once fully fit, he should regain his spot in the starting XI since he has started all 24 of his appearances this season.