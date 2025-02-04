Joelinton Injury: Late call for Arsenal

Joelinton was forced off in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Fulham due to a knee injury. He is considered a doubt and is likely to be a late call for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Joey had a knee brace on as a precaution. I would say he is a doubt, but we will give him every chance to be fit."

Joelinton has been a regular starter in midfield this season, and his absence for the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday would be a significant blow for the team. If he is unable to play due to his knee injury, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, and Joe Willock are expected to be the options in midfield, with coach Eddie Howe noting that each player offers something different.