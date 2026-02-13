Joelinton Injury: Nearing return

Joelinton (groin) is nearing a return to action, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Joelinton's doing really well. I don't think he'll make this game, but he's not going to be too far away beyond this game. He's desperate to be back involved, as he normally is, but that's a great sign for us - that means he's feeling good about his body, and he's very positive."

Joelinton is not yet an option to play for the club's FA Cup match on Saturday, but looks to be eying a potential return when returning to UCL play on Wednesday. That said, this will be a huge addition as they head back into European competition, starting in five of his six UCL games. The bigger question is if he will be in a position to start, one of the club's more crucial players, when fit.