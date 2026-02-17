Joelinton Injury: Option for Wednesday

Joelinton (groin) is an option for Wednesday's match against Qarabag, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Joelinton's back in the squad so that's a great boost for us. He's such an important player, such a big presence within our squad, such a real leader. He trained yesterday and trained well, and felt really good."

Joelinton is going to return to the team sheet for UCL action after nursing a groin injury, a massive return to an injured midfield unit. The Brazilian will likely be slated to start immediately, as he is a regular starter normally, already without Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring). With two goal contributions in UCL play this season, he will look to take advantage of his return, hoping to prosper in the first leg against a oppenet they should beat on paper.